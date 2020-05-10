Thomas E. Quinlan, 88, passed away peacefully with his son and daughter by his side on May 1, 2020 at Bridges by Epoch in Andover where he had lived for the past year. Although he died from Alzheimer's, he declined from a broken heart after losing Mary, his beloved wife of 64 years, in December.
Tom was born August 1, 1931 in Boston to Thomas and Honora (Cody) Quinlan. He graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1948. While working at the Appleton Bank in Lowell, he met the love of his life, Mary Morrow and they were married on May 7, 1955. After he joined Northeast National Bank in 1964, Tom and Mary built their home in Amesbury where they lovingly raised their three children. In 1993 Tom retired as Executive Vice President of Plaistow Bank & Trust after a 45 year banking career.
A loving and devoted family man, Tom took great pleasure in his children's and grandchildren's activities, attending countless recitals, sporting events, and gymnastics shows. Sunday dinners with the family, camping, golfing, gardening, tending to his lawn, playing with the grandkids in his pool, ballroom dancing, singing Irish songs, golf trips to Myrtle Beach, and visiting family in Ireland gave him so much enjoyment. Tom proudly shot 3 holes-in-one the year he retired. He had a great sense of humor and a gift of story telling which kept everyone entertained.
Tom is missed terribly by his daughter and son-in-law, Noreen and Jeffrey Sullivan of Merrimac, his son Michael and his partner Yelena Katalichenko of Exeter NH, and was predeceased by his daughter, Mariann Haritas. He leaves his cherished grandchildren Danny Sullivan and his partner Briana Collins, Erin Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Kristin Sullivan, Matthew Quinlan and his wife Rya, Meghan and her husband Joseph Thomas, Riley Quinlan, Michael Haritas, and Sophie Haritas. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Brody, with another due in October. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Quinlan, brothers-in-law James Morrow and wife Lillian, Butch Morrow, Donald Morrow and wife Jo-Ann, aunt and uncle-in-law Joan and George Mahoney and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his siblings Garrett, Ann, Mary and husband Edward Sweeney, Stephen and wife Mary,
We will forever be grateful to the entire staff of Bridges in Andover, especially the dream team of Shawsheen, Hospice Services of MA, especially Jody and Juan, and NE Community Health Services, especially Julie and Asia. The loving care shown to both Tom and Mary was exceptional.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
A funeral Mass and burial for Tom and Mary will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.