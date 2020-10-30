Employed at Brunswick Bowling
Thomas F. Blanchard, 54, of Lowell, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 15, 1966, a son of the late Frederick T. and the late Diane M. (Hodges) Blanchard, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School in Class of 1985.
Tom was lane mechanic at Bowlero Lanes (aka Brunswick Bowling in Lowell) for many years.
He enjoyed bowling, music, cartoons and playing Candy Crush.
Tom is survived by his two brothers Timothy D. Blanchard of Lowell and Kenneth S. Blanchard and his wife Cathy of Lowell; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great nieces and great nephews.
Blanchard
Relatives and friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 7 P.M. Monday November 2, 2020. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). His Funeral Services will be private and the family will have social gathering of family and friends at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101 or MSPCA at Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Thomas F Blanchard