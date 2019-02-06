Thomas F. Duffy, Jr.

Retired Dracut School Teacher; 88



DRACUT - Thomas F. Duffy, Jr., 88, of Dracut, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family and will be sadly missed.



Born in Lowell on August 13, 1930, he was a son of the late Thomas F. Duffy, Sr. and Josephine (Mungovan) Duffy.



Mr. Duffy was a graduate of Keith Academy. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Boston University.



Mr. Duffy passionately taught for over three decades in the Dracut School System. His enthusiasm and love of Latin, along with his favorite class, Classic Culture, left a lasting impression with many of his students.



He served with the United States Army during the Korean War.



He was a communicant of St. Michael Church.



Mr. Duffy is survived by two sisters, Judith Enis and her husband Paul and Joan O'Leary; a sister-in-law, Jane Duffy. He leaves many nieces and nephews among whom is Thomas Duffy Enis, his Favorite. He was predeceased by two sisters and their spouses, Mary D. Birchall and her husband Normand, Carol V. Bickford and her husband Robert, a brother, Francis "Pete" Duffy and a brother-in-law, Normand O'Leary.



DUFFY - It being his request, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to his Funeral Mass to be Celebrated on Saturday morning, February 9, at 11 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Dracut Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 117, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2019