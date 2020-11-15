On behalf of the USS Cassin Young Volunteer Crew we extend our condolences to The Goodwin Family. Tommy brought so much to the ship and crew. Every single person on Cassin Young was the recipient of Tommy's kindness and willingness to help. There is not enough room here to say how much his passing has effected the crew. We will always hear your laughter and your sense of humor. You will live on eternally Tommy with the crew. You are now at eternal rest, Fair Winds and Following Seas. YOU WERE THE BEST OF THE BEST !

Steve Briand

Friend