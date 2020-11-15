CHELMSFORD
Thomas F. Goodwin, 92, recently of Chelmsford and a former longtime resident of Wakefield and Charlestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late M. Brenda (Campbell) Goodwin. Tom was born in Cambridge on October 23, 1928. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII and the Korean War and for 32 years was a dedicated Boston Firefighter. He was a member of the BFD Liars Club and a volunteer aboard the USS Cassin Young in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Tom was a faithful communicant of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Charlestown and later St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield. His kind heart and gentle spirit are part of the legacy he leaves behind. Tom will be deeply missed by his children; Thomas W. Goodwin and his wife Mary Ellen of Lexington, Martha "Marty" Cousins of Alabama and Kathleen Falco and her husband, David of Chelmsford, eight loving grandchildren and five great-grand-children. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. Tom's family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Brightview Concord River in Billerica and Sunny Acres Nursing Home who loved and cared for Tom over the past five years.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Thomas's Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org
, select LIVEVIEW, then St. Mary LIVEVIEW. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or alz.org
. For complete obituary, directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
