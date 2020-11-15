1/1
Thomas F. Goodwin
1928 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Thomas F. Goodwin, 92, recently of Chelmsford and a former longtime resident of Wakefield and Charlestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late M. Brenda (Campbell) Goodwin. Tom was born in Cambridge on October 23, 1928. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII and the Korean War and for 32 years was a dedicated Boston Firefighter. He was a member of the BFD Liars Club and a volunteer aboard the USS Cassin Young in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Tom was a faithful communicant of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Charlestown and later St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield. His kind heart and gentle spirit are part of the legacy he leaves behind. Tom will be deeply missed by his children; Thomas W. Goodwin and his wife Mary Ellen of Lexington, Martha "Marty" Cousins of Alabama and Kathleen Falco and her husband, David of Chelmsford, eight loving grandchildren and five great-grand-children. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. Tom's family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Brightview Concord River in Billerica and Sunny Acres Nursing Home who loved and cared for Tom over the past five years.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Thomas's Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org, select LIVEVIEW, then St. Mary LIVEVIEW. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or alz.org. For complete obituary, directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Thomas F. Goodwin



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 14, 2020
On behalf of the USS Cassin Young Volunteer Crew we extend our condolences to The Goodwin Family. Tommy brought so much to the ship and crew. Every single person on Cassin Young was the recipient of Tommy's kindness and willingness to help. There is not enough room here to say how much his passing has effected the crew. We will always hear your laughter and your sense of humor. You will live on eternally Tommy with the crew. You are now at eternal rest, Fair Winds and Following Seas. YOU WERE THE BEST OF THE BEST !
Steve Briand
Friend
November 14, 2020
Mr. Goodwin,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served with the USN during WW II and the Korean War and later for the citizens of Boston when you served with the BFD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
November 13, 2020
One in a million, great guy and friend

Bob Johnson
Friend
