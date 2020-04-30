|
|
of Lowell; 74
LOWELL
Thomas F. Meagher, Jr., 74 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25 at Fairhaven Healthcare Center, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thomas was born in Lowell on April 23, 1946 and was a son of the late Thomas F. Meagher, Sr. and the late Rita B. (Farley) Meagher. He was raised and educated in the Lowell and Dracut area. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country during the Vietnam and the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1968.
He was an avid sports fan, supporting all the Boston teams. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be remembered for being his granddaughter, Lacie's, biggest fan. Thomas was employed as a machine operator for many years with General Electric, until the Lowell plant closed and later Vulkor. He was active in his duck pin bowling league, as well as a men's softball league.
He is survived by his two children, Kimberly Swift of Methuen, and Brian Meagher and his girlfriend, Kerry McPhillips of Lowell; his beloved granddaughter, Laci Swift of Methuen; his siblings, Carol Gadbois of Sylmar, CA, Michael J. Meagher and his wife, Kathleen of Nashua, NH; and his former wife, Sandra (McCullough) Meagher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter, the late Madison Swift; and his son in law, the late Sean Swift.
Meagher
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Thomas F. Meagher, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020