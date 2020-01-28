|
Tewksbury School Maintenance Dept. 82
"Tom" Sullivan Jr., age 82, a plumber by trade, lifelong Tewksbury resident, and U.S. Navy Veteran, died peacefully on Monday, January 27. He was the beloved husband for fifty-nine years of Marilyn E. (Small) Sullivan, and son of the late Thomas F. and Dorothy (Quinn) Sullivan. He leaves two daughters, Deborah A. Mangano and her husband Joseph and their children, Samantha, Jared and Joshua all of Derry, NH, and Coleen M. Tibbetts and her husband Scott A. and their children, Erin, Molly and Kiley all of Tewksbury; a sister, Miriam Smith and her husband Robert of Gilford, NH; two nieces and a nephew; and was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Lewis "Buddy" Small and his wife Theresa (Stanley) Small, and their son, Matthew Small.
Arrangements
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 1, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by burial with Navy Honors at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 410 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215, or visit childrenshospital.org The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sullivan family. For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020