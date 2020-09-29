1/1
Thomas F. Walton Jr.
1955 - 2020
Haverhill

Thomas F. Walton, Jr. 65, a resident of Haverhill, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was born on June 13, 1955 in Lowell, MA. to the late Thomas F. and Phyllis M. (Boyle) Walton. A longtime resident of Haverhill, Tom was known for his amazing smile, warm personality, and his outstanding sales ability. He was immensely proud of his Irish heritage.

Tom graduated from Methuen (Tenney) High School Class of 1973, and Northern Essex Community College where he received his Associates Degree. He worked for many years as a Sales and Leasing Associate for A.E. Park Corporation, then continued his career as Sales Manager for the Lupoli Companies. Tom was currently employed at FH Cann of North Andover.

He is survived by his loving sister Judith and her husband William Casagrande of Methuen, and his nephew William Thomas Casagrande of Brooklyn, NY whom he thought the world of. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Tom was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home Inc. 122 Amesbury St. Lawrence, MA, 01841. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.breenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lowell General Hospital c/o Philanthropy Department, 295 Varnum Ave. Lowell, MA, 01854.

www.lowellgeneral.org/about-us/ways-to-give/donate-online1.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Breen Memorial Funeral Home Inc
122 Amesbury St
Lawrence, MA 01841
(978) 682-8381
