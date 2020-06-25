of Hudson, NH

Thomas Francis Sheehan Jr., 57 died peacefully at his home Friday June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with C.O.P.D and cancer. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Mennella) Sheehan, with whom he shared 34 loving years together.

Thomas was born in Lowell, MA on November 9, 1962, a son of the late Thomas Sheehan Sr. and Jacqueline C. (Langlois) Sheehan. He was educated in Dracut Schools where he graduated the class of 1981.

For over 30 years Tom worked as a truck driver, employed the last 18 years with Kidco Paving

Thomas was a dedicated husband great stepdad and grandfather. Along with his wife Barbara, Thomas is survived and will be deeply missed by his stepchildren, Barbara Dube, her husband Normand from Hudson NH, Jennifer Willess, her husband Bernard, Jeffrey Wallace, his wife Lori, Tricia Lane, her husband Timothy, 6 grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, Matthew, Ryan, Brady, Christian. His 5 siblings, Joanne Suprenant her companion Tony, John Sheehan of Lowell, Judith Mckenna of Manchester, Kevin Sheehan and his companion Kathy.

Tom was an avid sports fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Nascar. He loved his music. If you really wanted to get him going start talking politics, but be prepared because you will get an ear full. He truly loved his dogs Max and Sadie(s).

He is proceeded by his sister Kathleen (Sheehan) Gaillardetz and his Brother-in-law Michael Mckenna. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

There will be no services at this time, we will do a Celebration of Life at a later date.

