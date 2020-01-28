|
formerly of Billerica; 80
Thomas Frederick Granfield, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020. He was born in Medford, Massachusetts on June 15, 1939, to the late Thomas and Rita (Manning) Granfield.
Tom was raised in the River Pines section of Billerica. He served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Petrel (ASR 14). He was married to Lillian (Herr) for 43 years until her passing in 2000. He was part of the Local 633 Teamster Union until his retirement, where he continued to work as a custodian at the Hajjar Elementary School within the Billerica Public School system. He loved gardening, taking care of his "best in the neighborhood" lawn, camping, and taking the occasional trip to Foxwoods. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a friend of Bill W. and was proud of his 16 years of sobriety. In his later years, he cherished his time with longtime companion Alice Waldroup.
He is survived by his daughter Debra J. Reardon and her husband Douglas of Greenville, NH, sisters; Susan Synan and her fiance Michael Sitka of Tewksbury, MA, Patricia Drake and her husband Chet of Sarasota, FL, brother; Michael Granfield and his wife Shirley of Sarasota, FL, Seven Grandchildren; Joshua Reardon and his wife Jordan of New Boston, NH, Patrick Reardon and his wife Anna of New Boston, NH, Andrew Reardon and his wife Krista of Nashua, NH, Caitlin Flynn and her husband John of Columbia, SC, Timothy Granfield and his wife Brittany of Dover, NH, John Peters and his wife Leah of Tucson AZ, and Cory Peters and his wife Kendra of Derry, NH; along with 17 Great- Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Lillian ( Herr) Granfield, and daughter Martha Peters.
Granfield
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 9:30am at St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, NH with burial immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.zissweeneyfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in honor of Tom.
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020