I will forever remember Tom as the fun loving guy he was. Sundays were always special growing up as he would bring us donughts and some sort of cookie. He would play with us for hours on end only taking a break to have his tea. We would go sledding, skating, swimming, bike riding, roller skating, play catch, and so much more. He was the Best Uncle ever. I hope your playing catch with Halo now. Rest In Peace

Cheryl Paulson

Family