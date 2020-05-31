of Nashua; 66
Thomas J. Ahearn, 66, of Nashua passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at his home after a brief period of declining health.
He was born in Lowell, MA on July 16th, 1953 to the late John and Barbara (Duff) Ahearn. He was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Lowell Vocational High School.
Tom enjoyed working for Belden Wire and Cable Co. for the majority of his career.
He will be forever remembered by his two sisters, Mary Enis and her husband Ron, and Sheila Leonard; 6 nieces and nephews, Michelle Paulson, Cheryl Paulson, Kelly Stone, Matthew Leonard, Corissa Leonard, and Joleen Leonard; 6 great-nieces and nephews, Tyler, Caitlyn, Avery, Zachary, Sydney, and Brenden. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Taylor.
He enjoyed biking, fishing and spending as much time as he could with his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Tom was known for helping those around him friends and strangers alike.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Thomas's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.