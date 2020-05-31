Thomas J. Ahearn
1953 - 2020
of Nashua; 66

Thomas J. Ahearn, 66, of Nashua passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at his home after a brief period of declining health.

He was born in Lowell, MA on July 16th, 1953 to the late John and Barbara (Duff) Ahearn. He was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Lowell Vocational High School.

Tom enjoyed working for Belden Wire and Cable Co. for the majority of his career.

He will be forever remembered by his two sisters, Mary Enis and her husband Ron, and Sheila Leonard; 6 nieces and nephews, Michelle Paulson, Cheryl Paulson, Kelly Stone, Matthew Leonard, Corissa Leonard, and Joleen Leonard; 6 great-nieces and nephews, Tyler, Caitlyn, Avery, Zachary, Sydney, and Brenden. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Taylor.

He enjoyed biking, fishing and spending as much time as he could with his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Tom was known for helping those around him friends and strangers alike.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Thomas's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
May 25, 2020
I really miss my brother! We would always go fishing in our younger days. He would take care of the elderly neighbors he would move next to. His passing was way too soon and I loved him with all my heart. Love Mary
Mary Enis
Sister
May 23, 2020
I will forever remember Tom as the fun loving guy he was. Sundays were always special growing up as he would bring us donughts and some sort of cookie. He would play with us for hours on end only taking a break to have his tea. We would go sledding, skating, swimming, bike riding, roller skating, play catch, and so much more. He was the Best Uncle ever. I hope your playing catch with Halo now. Rest In Peace
Cheryl Paulson
Family
May 22, 2020
Tom was always a great guy. I know he was very dedicated to his family and Im sure he will be missed. Rest In Peace Tom.
Diane Matte
Family
