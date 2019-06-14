|
formerly of Dunstable, MA
HAMPTON
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Doyle, of Hampton Beach, NH and Jupiter, FL, unexpectedly passed away on April 22, 2019.
Tom was born in Nashua, NH, the son of John and Beatrice (Gallagher) Doyle and grew up in Dunstable, MA, on his parents' farm. He is a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell, MA and Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. He received his MBA from Rutgers University.
Tom worked as a manufacturing executive at the former Western Electric in North Andover, MA and then was a Vice President of Manufacturing and General Manager for TRW, Inc.'s Automotive Electronics Division, in Farmington Hills, MI. His business dealings took him across the globe and led to many anecdotes from far-away places.
Tom enjoyed life to the fullest and loved to be the life of the party. He loved to play golf and was a member of Abenaqui CC in Rye, NH. He was as generous a person as he was gregarious, and he loved nothing more than a good story-telling session with friends. Tom loved living at the ocean, splitting the year between New Hampshire and Florida.
Tom is survived by his wife, Judith (Sullivan) Doyle and their three children: Thomas J. "TJ" Doyle M.D. and his wife Deborah of Mt. Lebanon, PA; John Russell Doyle and Debra Grott of Hampton, NH; and Mary Courtney Doyle, Esq. and Michael Franzoso of Hampton, NH. Tom is also survived by his sister, Mary Carleton, and her husband Harry of Dunstable, MA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He leaves behind two grandchildren, Emma Rose and Sarah Grace Doyle.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, the Doyle family encourages well-wishers to donate to their favorite charity in Tom's name. Please visit www. RemickGendron.com to view Tom's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 14, 2019