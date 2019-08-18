|
Thomas J. Dunne IV
October 27, 1962 to May 28, 2019
Thomas J. Dunne IV, 56 of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 28, 2019 at his home in Mercer, Maine. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Thomas J. Dunne III and Shirley (Darch) Dunne.
For many years, Tom worked for himself as an electrician and then for a number of different companies in MA, most recently joining IBEW 103 Union in MA, in total he spent over 30 years as an electrician. Tom enjoyed hunting on his own land in Mercer. This was the place he loved to spend most of his time, and where he called home. He also loved to travel especially to China and Portugal. He especially loved the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his mother Shirley (Darch) Dunne; his three children, Heather Sullivan and her husband Barry of Auburn, NH, Amanda Ducharme and her husband Damian of Rochester, NH, Thomas Dunne V and his wife Danielle of Strafford; five brothers, Philip Dunne and his wife Tricia of CA, James Dunne and his wife JoEllen of Londonderry, NH, Lawrence Dunne of Hollis, ME, Joseph Dunne of Hollis, ME, Robert Dunne of Gloucester, MA; his sister, Krissi Dunne Ali of Brockton, MA; six grandchildren, Camryn, Kaleb, Declan, Emma, Easton, Brooklynn, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, his sister Sandra Makowski and his step-mother Claire Dunne.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.
The Celebration of Life for Thomas J. Dunne IV will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the Billerica Lodge of Elks No. 2071, from 12 - 4pm
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2019