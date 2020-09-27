Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather
Retired Lowell Fire Fighter
HAMPTON, NH
Thomas J. Hill Jr., "Hilly" 81 of Hampton, NH passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Tom was born and raised in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Milne) Hill. He was a 1957 graduate of Lowell High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a "Tin Can Sailor" on the USS William C. Lawe from 1957 to 1960. Tom was a Dracut resident for over 30 years and it was there that he raised his family. Tom's whole life centered on his family and the Lowell Fire Department, where he began his career in 1972. He was appointed to the Department on July 7, 1972. He was promoted to Lieutenant on April 20, 1980 and retired on January 30, 2003. Tom received the Firefighter of the Year Award three times, and is the only Firefighter to have done so. He was awarded this honor in 1981, 1983, and again in 1987. Upon appointment to the department, Tom was assigned to Engine 3 at the Civic Center. As a Lieutenant in 1980 he was transferred to Ladder 2 on Branch Street and in April of 1981 he transferred to Engine 2 on Branch Street where he stayed until his retirement. He was very proud of being a Firefighter, a Navy Veteran, and of his Irish Heritage. He attended every funeral for the "Worcester 6", for which he wore their emblem on his helmet and honored them at the Firefighter Memorial in Colorado. Tom attended many funerals for the NYC Firefighters who died in 9/11. He was a proud, longtime member of the Boston Gaelic Fire Brigade. For many years he proudly carried the Irish Flag as an Honor Guard in many places including Boston, Savannah, Georgia, and Ireland.
Tom's social life, just like his personality, was grand. He was well known for being the proud owner of "Hilly's Pub", where all were welcomed. He also supported many of the local establishments along the seacoast, where he was well loved.
He was the beloved father and is survived by his loving children Laurie (Hill) Miamis and her husband Mike, Colleen (Hill) Montbleau and her husband Ron, Christine Hill, Thomas J. Hill, III and his wife Brenda, and Tara (Hill) Streeter. He was the fun and loving "Grampa" to Kayla, Kyle, Kerry, Ryan, Karla, Matt, Evan, Eric, Cali, Allison, Jack and Kelly; and to his great- grandchildren, Cameron, Jackson, Colin, Kay, Nathan and Charlie. He also leaves "the love of his life", Ellen Donahue, "Hilly's Girl". He was heartbroken by the loss of his grandson Eric, son in law Jim Streeter, and his sister Lillian Hill.
HILL
In Hampton, NH, September 23, 2020, at his home, Thomas J. Hill Jr., "Hilly", 81, retired LFD, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL on SUNDAY from 3 until 7 P.M. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Tom's FUNERAL MASS on MONDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Eric Hill Fund at Boston Children's Hospital. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow
or by check made payable to the "Eric Hill Fund - Boston Children's Hospital" and mailed to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include "Eric Hill Fund" in the memo line; or to The Lowell Fire Fighter's Memorial Fund, c/o 50 Village Drive, Dracut, MA 01826.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com View the online memorial for Thomas J. "Hilly" Hill, Jr.