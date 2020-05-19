My condolences for Doris and family
Tom was a great guy he will be missed
I will keep praying that all goes well for you and family I'll miss his laughs memories are
All there are . Faith. Hope Charity. My friend
I'll always be there if you need me.
Anne Grant &family
LOWELL - Thomas J. McGee, III, age 59, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was beloved husband of Doris M. (Goulet) McGee, to whom he was married for 35 years.
He was born in Lowell on September 9, 1960, and was a son of Thomas J. and Ida (Leblanc) McGee of Lowell. He received his early education in Lowell and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro.
Thomas was employed for many years as the facilities manager at Tewksbury State Hospital. Earlier in his career he was employed for many years at Raytheon in Tewksbury.
In his free time, he loved being outdoors, especially fishing, going for long drives, going to the beaches of Maine including visits to Nubble Light, and spending time at his family's cabin in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada. He enjoyed going to Casino's with his wife and in-laws. He also enjoyed ice cream, going to the movies, and seafood from Newick's. He was an avid New England sports fan, especially the New England Patriots.
In addition to his wife and parents, Thomas is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Amanda McGee of Lowell; his daughter, Noelle McGee and her boyfriend Bradley Taylor, both of Lowell; his granddaughter, Leah Taylor; his brother, Brian McGee and his wife Cheryl of Lowell; three sisters, Donna Filiatrault and her husband Charles, Suzanne Carbonneau, and Barbara McGee, all of Lowell; his father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lise Goulet of Lowell; two brothers-in-law, Marco Goulet of Lowell and Sylvain Goulet and his wife Carol of SC; one sister – in-law Colette Whitney; his good friends, Gary and Lynn Valcourt of FL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother-in-law of the late John Carbonneau.
MCGEE - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Thomas' Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' memory to help cover costs at http://gf.me/u/x22h64. Arrangements have been entrusted to care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.