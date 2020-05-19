Thomas J. McGee III
1960 - 2020
LOWELL - Thomas J. McGee, III, age 59, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was beloved husband of Doris M. (Goulet) McGee, to whom he was married for 35 years.

He was born in Lowell on September 9, 1960, and was a son of Thomas J. and Ida (Leblanc) McGee of Lowell. He received his early education in Lowell and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro.

Thomas was employed for many years as the facilities manager at Tewksbury State Hospital. Earlier in his career he was employed for many years at Raytheon in Tewksbury.

In his free time, he loved being outdoors, especially fishing, going for long drives, going to the beaches of Maine including visits to Nubble Light, and spending time at his family's cabin in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada. He enjoyed going to Casino's with his wife and in-laws. He also enjoyed ice cream, going to the movies, and seafood from Newick's. He was an avid New England sports fan, especially the New England Patriots.

In addition to his wife and parents, Thomas is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Amanda McGee of Lowell; his daughter, Noelle McGee and her boyfriend Bradley Taylor, both of Lowell; his granddaughter, Leah Taylor; his brother, Brian McGee and his wife Cheryl of Lowell; three sisters, Donna Filiatrault and her husband Charles, Suzanne Carbonneau, and Barbara McGee, all of Lowell; his father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lise Goulet of Lowell; two brothers-in-law, Marco Goulet of Lowell and Sylvain Goulet and his wife Carol of SC; one sister – in-law Colette Whitney; his good friends, Gary and Lynn Valcourt of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother-in-law of the late John Carbonneau.

MCGEE - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Thomas' Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' memory to help cover costs at http://gf.me/u/x22h64. Arrangements have been entrusted to care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Thomas J. McGee, III


Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
My condolences for Doris and family
Tom was a great guy he will be missed
I will keep praying that all goes well for you and family I'll miss his laughs memories are
All there are . Faith. Hope Charity. My friend
I'll always be there if you need me.

Anne Grant &family
Anne Grant
Friend
May 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Tom's family and friends. Tom was always kind, professional and caring toward patients and coworkers. Just an all around nice man. He will surely be missed.
Mary M
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Mes sincères condoléances a toi et toute la famille. Nous sommes de tout coeur avec toi et nous prions pour toi. Espérons que le temps apaise ta douleur. La famille Jeannine Goulet et les enfants. XXX
Brigitte Larochelle
Family
May 17, 2020
Missing the guy I could talk to about everything.. Tom was always a father figure to everyone at lccmv .we will all miss him terribly.. may you rest in the sweetest of peace
Sharon Woodward
Coworker
May 17, 2020
RIP Tom. You were a very kind & nice man.
Barbara Heng
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Ida, Tom, family and Doris I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for all of you ❤
Renee McCready
May 17, 2020
My Condolences to your family always a fair supervisor to my husband all the years he worked for him he will be missed rip tom .DiazFamily
robin diaz
May 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Tommy. Knew him for so many years until I left S. Lowell. Then connect again at TK after so long. You will be missed.
Kathy Courtney
Neighbor
May 17, 2020
Tommy, Ida, and Family
We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
-Dan & Sue Goyette
Daniel Goyette
Friend
May 17, 2020
Thank you Tommy for being there for Hailey. You were a good man. Rest easy. My most sincere condolences to the McGee family. Prayers, peace and love to you and all who loved Tommy.
Debbie C.
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Dear Dot,
I am so saddened to hear of Tom's unexpected passing. Tom loved you all so much, I hope you all take comfort and solice in knowing how he cherished all of you. He was the master of juggling too many jobs! I don't know how he did it, but he did. I heard that he had a grand daughter he adored. I think children are a treasure and I'm thrilled he enjoyed time with this precious child. Thank you for sharing Tom with us at New England Deaconess for years. God Bless you all!
Sherry & Jack Mobley
Friend
May 16, 2020
RIP Tom, Your already missed!
Ann & Maurice Goulet
Family
