Dear Dot,

I am so saddened to hear of Tom's unexpected passing. Tom loved you all so much, I hope you all take comfort and solice in knowing how he cherished all of you. He was the master of juggling too many jobs! I don't know how he did it, but he did. I heard that he had a grand daughter he adored. I think children are a treasure and I'm thrilled he enjoyed time with this precious child. Thank you for sharing Tom with us at New England Deaconess for years. God Bless you all!

Sherry & Jack Mobley

Friend