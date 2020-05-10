Beloved Husband, Father and
Grandfather and Attorney at Law
LOWELL
Thomas J. Saab, 88, a lifelong Lowell resident, died after a period of declining health on May 1, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Hogan) Saab, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
Born July 12, 1931, in Lowell, he is a son of the late Joseph Saab and the late Lottie (Karam) Saab. His parents emigrated from Lebanon to Lowell to give their family a better life. He was educated in the Lowell school system and obtained a Master's Degree in history at the University of Illinois and a law degree from Suffolk University. He served his country in the United States Army during the 1950s.
In the early 1960s, he worked as an assistant attorney general for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He then entered private practice as part of the Saab & Saab Law Firm where he remained up until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Lowell Bar Association, the Trial Lawyers Association, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 662. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Tom enjoyed taking daily walks and was an avid reader, especially of the newspaper. He had the best tomato garden around and loved trips to Rye Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida, where he spent his winters later in life. He loved cooking Lebanese food for his family and spending countless hours video chatting with his three grandkids.
Tom fought hard to stick around to meet his grandkids. Starting in the 1970s, he survived having three heart attacks, bypass surgery, multiple stents implanted, carotid artery disease, cancer, an implanted defibrillator, and numerous other health scares. Throughout it all, he kept active and was always present for his family.
Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by his son, Karam J. Saab and his wife, Tonya F. (Hill) Saab of Denver, Colorado and their children, Tom's grandchildren, Kieran Thomas Saab, William J. Saab, and Erin J. Saab. Tom is also survived by his nieces, Patricia Pashler of Des Moines, Iowa, Judith Waligora of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Teri Parker of Hampton, New Hampshire, his grandnieces, Amy Shea, Tracy Cox, and Loni Kustron, and his grandnephews, Christopher Pashler, Bryce Pashler, and Harley Parker. His brother-in-law, Fr. John Hogan, will be the officiant of Tom's funeral service.
He was the last living of his siblings and was predeceased by his sister, Rita (Saab) Dunlap, and his brothers, Joseph K. Saab, Peter J. Saab, Louis M. Saab, and John J. Saab.
Saab
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS BURIAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD IN THE FUTURE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH IN THE NAME OF THOMAS J. SAAB.
View the online memorial for Thomas J. Saab
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.