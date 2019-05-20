Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Of North Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Thomas James Buntel, 74, a life long resident of North Chelmsford, died Sunday May 19th at his home surrounded by family.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Ray and Shirley (Stevens) Buntel. He attended Chelmsford High School. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy E. (Forty) Buntel.

He retired in 2014 from the Town of Chelmsford, after working as an electrician for 30 years. He also served the Town of Chelmsford as a Deputy Constable.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed boating, gardening and visiting with his friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, William R. Buntel who passed away on March 16, 2014.

Besides his wife, Tom is survived by his children, Amy Buntel of North Chelmsford, Laura and her husband Josh Johnston of Dunstable, MA, and Patricia Buntel and her significant other Jeffrey Carignan of Salem, MA, four grandchildren, Lily Belle Scheipers, Estella Johnston, Luci Johnston, and Lola Johnston as well as two nephews and many close friends and his dog Pearl and many grand dogs. BUNTEL Thomas James Buntel, 74, of North Chelmsford, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. His visiting hours are Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA. Funeral will be Wednesday 10:00 AM, at the Dolan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery in Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2019
