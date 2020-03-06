|
|
DRACUT, MA
Thomas Joseph King, age 76, passed away on March 2, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Coleman) King, to whom he was married for 54 years.
Born in Lowell on February 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Thomas S. and Marie E. (Arpin) King. He graduated from Lowell High School in 1962, and soon after joined the Boston UA Local 537, where he thrived for 53 years as a pipefitter, a teacher, a mentor, and a respected union brother.
Thomas was a patient, loving, giving and forgiving man. He was devoted to his family, and the most faithful of friends. He believed very sincerely in buying locally from small businesses, and did so whenever possible. He also believed in diners and ice cream stands, and frequented these often.
He loved day trips with his wife Carol and his granddaughters, Tiffany and Jackie. He also loved Bar Harbor, and made it a point to vacation there each summer.
Thomas is survived by four children—Lisa King Berthiaume of Hampton, NH; Thomas King and his wife Michele of Nashua, NH; Shawn King of Methuen, MA; Jennifer Courtney and her husband John of Dracut, MA; his nine grandchildren— Tiffany and Jaqueline Courtney, Joshua Rousseau, Gabrielle Berthiaume, Jessica Clair, Thomas King, Alyssa King, Matthew King and Victoria King; his five great-grandchildren—Cora, Callan and Connor Clair; Aiden and Alaina King; and his two surviving and beloved sisters—Shirley Souza of Lowell and Janet Callery of Chelmsford.
Thomas was grandfather of the late, beloved Crystal Courtney; and the brother of the late Eleanor Wallace, Mary King, Elizabeth Burns, and Kathy Copp; and father-in-law of the late Marcy (Valliere) King. Thomas also had a special place in his heart for the late Michael Bongiorno, who left our family at age 2.
King
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 8:45 AM with his Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at St. Francis Church in Dracut on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 AM. His burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Thomas Joseph King
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2020