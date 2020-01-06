|
Thomas M. Gilbride, 65, of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Billerica. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Martin) Gilbride with whom he spent the last 25 years.
Thomas was born in Lowell on November 4, 1954 and was a son of the late Thomas and the late Frances (Geddes) Gilbride. He was also the beloved stepson of the late MaryClare (Hayes) Gilbride. Thomas graduated from Lowell High School in 1972 and worked for the maintenance department for the Town of Tewksbury for forty years.
He was an avid outdoors man and spent his spare time fishing, scuba diving, and hunting deer and elk, both locally and in Colorado. He loved playing darts, traveling, camping, and archery. He was a lifelong member of the Elks. He loved visiting the beach; was an avid scuba diver; and loved snorkeling with his daughter, Elizabeth. Tom was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and was a member of the Tyngsboro Sportmen's Club, where he often volunteered cooking breakfast with his friends. When he was not working, his most treasured moments were spent with his family and friends; he was well-known for his one-liners and dry sense of humor, and was always there for those who needed him. To all who knew him, he will be sorely missed.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Theresa (Martin) Gilbride of Lowell; and their beloved daughter, Elizabeth Anne Gilbride of Lowell. He is also survived by his sisters, Janice Gilbride of Dracut, and MaryJo Gilbride of Dracut; as well as many cousins. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, Michael and Peter Martin of the Philippines, Michael P. Martin of New York, Anthony Marks and his wife, Neia Marks, and their children, Victor and Ricardo, all of Peabody, Thomas Marks and his wife, Racheal, and their children, Evey and Nathaniel of Louisville, KY, Jessica Diebold and her husband, Mathieu, and their son, Simon of Media, PA, and Julian Soltes of California.
