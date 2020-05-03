Tyngsboro
Thomas Meredith, age 75, a long resident of Tyngsboro died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital of COVID-19 complications. He was the beloved husband of Gail C. (Ouillette) Meredith, to whom he was married for 27 years.
He was born in Cape May, NJ on May 9, 1944, and was a son of the late Leonard and Jeanne (Blanchard) Meredith. He received his early education in Acushnet, MA schools and was a graduate of Holy Family High School in New Bedford, MA.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement due to illness, he was the owner and operator of the Club Fleur-De-Lis for 45 years. Earlier in life he was employed by Raytheon for many years.
Tom was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and good friends, Leo and Karen Gagnon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Timothy Meredith and his wife Melissa of Gilbert, AZ and their children, Lucien, Cyann, Teagan and Korbin of Gilbert, Dr. Thomas R. Meredith of Providence, RI; his daughter, Carrie Meredith of Nashville, TN; his step-son, Thomas Schaefer and his wife Laura of Brewster and their children, and their two children, Amelia and Madeline; two brothers, Leonard Meredith and his wife Pamela of Alabama and Michael Meredith and his wife Rachelle of Lynn; four sisters, Janine Meredith of Apollo Beach, FL, Georgette Carballo of Apollo Beach, FL, Joyce Jeffrey and her husband Bob of Fairhaven, MA and Paula Ciccone and her husband Frank of Naples, FL; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Claire Ouillette of Tyngsboro; his sister and brother-in-laws, AnneMarie and Michael Routhier of Port orange, FL, Russell and his fiancé Kathy of Lowell MA, John and his spouse Lorraine of Nashua, NH, and Raymond and his wife Angela of Dracut MA; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.
MEREDITH - Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to End 68 Hours of Hunger Dracut, 580 Hildreth St., Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.