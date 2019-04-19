Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Thomas Michael MacLeod


Thomas Michael MacLeod Obituary
Thomas Michael MacLeod, Sr.
of Lowell; 84

Thomas Michael MacLeod, Sr. age 84, of Lowell, died peacefully on April 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mildred Rae (Elliott) MacLeod with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 7, 1934, a son of the late John and the late Catherine (Harrington) MacLeod, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1953.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Tom proudly served his country during peacetime. Tom received an Associate's Degree from Northeastern University and attended several business courses at Boston University. Before retiring in 2011, Tom was employed as Director of Contract Administration, International Trade Compliance and Sales Administration at TCG in Tewksbury, MA for

many years.

In addition to his wife Rae, Tom is survived by a daughter Karen Parnell of Boxborough; MA; three sons Thomas MacLeod, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Tewksbury, MA, Mark W. MacLeod and his wife Susan of Dracut, MA and Stephen MacLeod and his wife Kirsten of Pelham, NH; eight grandchildren; one sister Marion MacLeod of Lowell, MA; a brother Paul MacLeod and his wife Molly of Vancouver, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased his brothers the late John MacLeod, Richard MacLeod who died in 2014 and sister Elizabeth Nelligan who died in 2018.

In accordance of Tom's wishes, there will be no calling hours and Funeral Services will be held privately. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Richard W. Nesto, M.D. Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - Lowell -

(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2019
