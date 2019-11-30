|
|
Thomas Michael Moore
September 2, 1939 - August 30, 2019
Thomas Michael Moore (September 2, 1939-August 30, 2019) son of the late Michael and Rose Moore nee Heslin of Lowell, MA passed away on August 30, 2019 from complications of Dementia. He attended high school at Keith Academy where he received honors. He graduated from Merrimack College in 1962 with a degree in Economics. After college, Thomas moved to Washington, DC where he lived until his death. During Thomas' career in Washington, DC he served as a civil servant working for the National Institute of Mental Health and later as a budget analyst for the National Institutes of Health until retiring in 2003.
After retiring Thomas first volunteered with a tutoring program in Math and English for children attending a District of Columbia public school. He went on to also volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and finally at the Library of Congress. Thomas and his family traveled often to Ireland and other parts of Europe. He loved baseball and was thrilled when the Nationals arrived in Washington, DC. He continued to share allegiance with the Red Sox but enjoyed attending games to support his home team.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Kit) Moore, two daughters, Catrina Heslin Moore (Calvin) and Deirdre Devane Kerr (Karl), and two grandchildren, Grant and Norah Rose Kerr. He was preceded in death by his first wife Kathy Moore nee Mangan. Also survived by his brother, Vincent Moore and three nephews in San Diego, CA and cousins Maureen Barter, Kay and Jack Dunfey of Massachusetts, Frank and Sophie McGarahan
of Illinois.
He will be remembered by family and friends throughout Massachusetts and the US and Ireland as a peace-loving, kind, and gentle man.
There will be a remembrance mass offered in his name at the Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday December 1, 2019.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 30, 2019