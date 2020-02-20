|
Thomas "Tommy" Murray, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Lowell, MA on February 13, 1989, he was a beloved son of Pamela (Murray) Wilkie, whom he still lovingly referred to as Mommy, and her husband Michael Wilkie.
In his free time, Tommy enjoyed vacationing in Aruba, where he became a certified scuba diver, and was an avid movie and tv buff. It was at the gym though, that Tommy was most content and found great happiness. But above all else, Tommy loved his family, and the memories he made with them will never fade.
Besides his beloved mother and step-father, Tommy is survived by his sister, who he fiercely protected, Jaimi Duggan of Lowell; his grandparents, who were extremely close with him, Frank and Irene Murray of Dracut; his aunt and Godmother, who he adored, Denise Gracia and her husband Jose of Windham, NH, and his aunt Cheryl Gordon and her husband Mark of Dracut; his step-brother, Ivan Wilkie of Nashua; his close friend Steve Hilton of North Andover, as well as many other dear friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, February 21st from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. At the request of the family, burial will take place privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Lowell Comprehensive Treatment Center, 22 Olde Canal Dr., Lowell, MA 01851. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
