Thomas N. "Tom" Priest
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" N. Priest, 77

Thomas "Tom" N. Priest died in Amesbury on May 10, 2020 at age 77.

He is survived by his son Gregory L. Priest with his wife Ana Fragoso and grandchildren Lucia and Liliana of Van Nuys, CA; his former wife Colleen of Brookline, MA; his brother John Priest of Lowell, MA and sister Mary Bagley of Lynn, MA; nephews John Priest Jr.; Michael Priest; Daniel Bagley; Sean Bagley and niece Maura Bagley.

Tom was born on Sept. 30, 1942 in Lowell, MA to Erle and Mary Priest. He graduated from Keith Academy in 1960 and earned a BFA from Mass College of Art in 1965. He taught art briefly in Wellesley, MA then worked for various companies and an advertising agency as a graphic designer while living in Brookline, MA. In 1969 he formed a jewelry making business with a partner and opened two stores in Boston, MA. under the name Root Jewelry producing unique hand-wrought gold and silver jewelry for both retail and wholesale. Returning to Lowell in 1986 and closing the jewelry business in 1992 Tom taught himself computer programming and went on to design websites for clients ranging from NEC America, The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the MA Chapter of the National Museum of Women in the Arts and Evergreen Valley Golf Course. During this time Tom maintained his own website showing his artwork, photography, poetry and cartoons. Moving to Amesbury in 1999, in 2005 Tom was asked to teach drawing and illustration at Northern Essex Community College until he retired in 2010. From 2000 on playing golf became his passion especially with lifelong, dear friends from Lowell.

Services and burial will be private and are under the direction of the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950.

To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 465-9323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved