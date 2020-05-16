Thomas "Tom" N. Priest, 77
Thomas "Tom" N. Priest died in Amesbury on May 10, 2020 at age 77.
He is survived by his son Gregory L. Priest with his wife Ana Fragoso and grandchildren Lucia and Liliana of Van Nuys, CA; his former wife Colleen of Brookline, MA; his brother John Priest of Lowell, MA and sister Mary Bagley of Lynn, MA; nephews John Priest Jr.; Michael Priest; Daniel Bagley; Sean Bagley and niece Maura Bagley.
Tom was born on Sept. 30, 1942 in Lowell, MA to Erle and Mary Priest. He graduated from Keith Academy in 1960 and earned a BFA from Mass College of Art in 1965. He taught art briefly in Wellesley, MA then worked for various companies and an advertising agency as a graphic designer while living in Brookline, MA. In 1969 he formed a jewelry making business with a partner and opened two stores in Boston, MA. under the name Root Jewelry producing unique hand-wrought gold and silver jewelry for both retail and wholesale. Returning to Lowell in 1986 and closing the jewelry business in 1992 Tom taught himself computer programming and went on to design websites for clients ranging from NEC America, The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the MA Chapter of the National Museum of Women in the Arts and Evergreen Valley Golf Course. During this time Tom maintained his own website showing his artwork, photography, poetry and cartoons. Moving to Amesbury in 1999, in 2005 Tom was asked to teach drawing and illustration at Northern Essex Community College until he retired in 2010. From 2000 on playing golf became his passion especially with lifelong, dear friends from Lowell.
Services and burial will be private and are under the direction of the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.
Thomas "Tom" N. Priest died in Amesbury on May 10, 2020 at age 77.
He is survived by his son Gregory L. Priest with his wife Ana Fragoso and grandchildren Lucia and Liliana of Van Nuys, CA; his former wife Colleen of Brookline, MA; his brother John Priest of Lowell, MA and sister Mary Bagley of Lynn, MA; nephews John Priest Jr.; Michael Priest; Daniel Bagley; Sean Bagley and niece Maura Bagley.
Tom was born on Sept. 30, 1942 in Lowell, MA to Erle and Mary Priest. He graduated from Keith Academy in 1960 and earned a BFA from Mass College of Art in 1965. He taught art briefly in Wellesley, MA then worked for various companies and an advertising agency as a graphic designer while living in Brookline, MA. In 1969 he formed a jewelry making business with a partner and opened two stores in Boston, MA. under the name Root Jewelry producing unique hand-wrought gold and silver jewelry for both retail and wholesale. Returning to Lowell in 1986 and closing the jewelry business in 1992 Tom taught himself computer programming and went on to design websites for clients ranging from NEC America, The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the MA Chapter of the National Museum of Women in the Arts and Evergreen Valley Golf Course. During this time Tom maintained his own website showing his artwork, photography, poetry and cartoons. Moving to Amesbury in 1999, in 2005 Tom was asked to teach drawing and illustration at Northern Essex Community College until he retired in 2010. From 2000 on playing golf became his passion especially with lifelong, dear friends from Lowell.
Services and burial will be private and are under the direction of the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2020.