Thomas P. Gilgun, Jr.
of Chelmsford; 85
CHELMSFORD - Thomas P. Gilgun, Jr., 85, of Chelmsford and a former longtime resident of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (Cronin) Gilgun with whom he enjoyed 44 years of marriage prior to her death in 2007.
He was born in Arlington and was a son of the late Thomas P. and Bridget (Brett) Gilgun.
Thomas is survived by his children; Mary P. Ozek of Tewksbury, Eileen M. DiBacco and her husband Ralph of Chelmsford, and Jeanne E. Gilgun of Nashua, NH, six grandchildren: Meghan, Emily, Michael, Catherine, Julie and Jackie. He was predeceased by his siblings; Margaret Abbott and Richard Gilgun.
GILGUN - Visiting hours will be on Friday, May 3rd from 5 to 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PAN Foundation, an organization that helps subsidize the cost of medication for those in need at Patient Access Network Foundation, 805 15th Street, NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC, 20005. (https://panfoundation.org/index.php/en/).
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019