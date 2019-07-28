|
"Loving Father, Grandfather,
Uncle and Friend"
LOWELL
Thomas P. 'Muggsy' Mulligan, 83, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with his daughter by his side on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Willow Manor Nursing Home.
A son of the late John and the late Mary Theresa (Higgins) Mulligan, he was born March 28, 1936, in Lowell, and attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School, graduated from Keith Academy, Class of 1953, and attended Holy Cross and Merrimack College and served with the United States Army for six years.
Mr. Mulligan worked for over forty years with the Electric Company as a commercial and industrial account manager before his retirement. He was also a member of the National Grid speaker's bureau.
A communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, he was also a Confirmation teacher for over twenty years, continuing into his 80's to help educate and guide the youth of the Parish.
Muggsy will forever be remembered for his love of Golf. A longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Golf Club and Long Meadow Golf Club, he could be found teeing off as well at many of the areas fund raising golfing events. He finished in the top five seven out of fourteen entries in the City Tournament and will be remembered forever as the 1961 City of Lowell Golf Tournament Champion. He also loved to give out free advice to beginners at Green Meadow Golf Course in Hudson, NH, while hitting a bucket of balls. He was also a broadcaster for over twenty years for WCAP Radio.
His survivors include his daughter, Joanne Mulligan of Lowell; his two grandsons, Michael Thomas Russo of New York and Samuel Peter Russo of Billerica; his great-granddaughter, Piper Russo of New York; his dear friend, Mike Lenzi of Dracut and his longtime companion, Lenore Kenney of Lowell; as well his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and longtime friends from his beloved City of Lowell and beyond.
He was predeceased by his infant son in 1965, and his former wife, Barbara Nagle, in 1988, as well as his four brothers, John Mulligan, James Mulligan, Edward Mulligan and Paul Mulligan.
ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 10 A.M. AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019