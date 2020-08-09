1/1
Thomas P. Paquette
1959 - 2020
Chelmsford

Thomas "Tommy" Peter Paquette, age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief period of declining health at Lowell General Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Born in Lowell on October 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Francis and Jean (Radziminski) Paquette.

Tommy loved dogs and enjoyed attending family cookouts, holiday get-togethers, and sitting in his rocking chair with a good cup of coffee. He attended school at the LifeLinks CLASS Program in Chelmsford where he enjoyed interreacting with all the other special need students and amazing staff.

His family would like to thank all of the caregivers of Seven Hills at Old Stage Road in Chelmsford who were like a second family to him, especially Dorothy, Siatta, Anthony, Naftally and Kungu.

Tommy will be deeply missed and is survived by Theresa (Paquette) Geoffroy and Richard Geoffroy, Genevieve (Paquette) O'Grady, Stanley Paquette and Dianne Raymond, Jacqueline (Paquette) Duggan and Shawn Duggan as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also the brother of the late Francis "Frank" J. Paquette and brother-in-law of the late William O'Grady.

The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Lowell General Hospital, ICU, who spent the last two weeks caring for Tommy.

All services will be private under the direction of The Dracut Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers those wishing to may make a donation in Tommy's name to LifeLinks CLASS Program at 4 Omni Way Chelmsford, MA 01824 or https://lifelinksclass.org/

To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Thomas P. Paquette


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
