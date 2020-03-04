|
...former Lowell Sun Newspaper Director of Advertising; 88
TEWKSBURY
Thomas Patrick Sexton Jr., age 88, a former employee of the Lowell Sun, died unexpectedly at his Tewksbury home on Monday, March 2. He was the beloved husband for sixty years of Ann Louise (Crowley) Sexton, who died in May 2016.
He was born in Lowell, the only child of Thomas P. and Marcella (McEvoy) Sexton, and raised in Lowell. He graduated from Keith Academy with the Class of 1948, and enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served in Korea at the Headquarters for the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, as the assistant to Maj. John Eisenhower, the President's son. He earned the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in September 1954.
Tom worked for the Lowell Sun Newspaper, and retired after thirty-two years as the Director of Advertising.
During his years in Lowell he was active in the Lowell Rotary Club. While raising his family, and in his retirement, he travelled throughout the U.S. by motorhome, and wintered in R.V. Parks throughout Florida in his later years. He had also enjoyed travel throughout Europe.
He leaves three children, Joanne Sexton of Tewksbury, twins: Patricia A. Proctor of Lowell and Thomas P. Sexton III and his wife Pamela Harty of Hingham; five grandchildren, Mary Chanthavisouk and her husband Noy of Londonderry, NH, Michelle Proctor of Woburn, John Proctor of Lowell, Helen Sexton, and Emmet Sexton both of Hingham; two great grandchildren, Lennon and Alexander.
SEXTON
Visiting hours Thursday, Mar. 5, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Friday, Mar. 6, at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, with a Funeral Mass Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with Army Honors will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 or www.hfotusa.org will be appreciated. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020