Thomas Pappas, 70



NORTH EASTON - Thomas Pappas 70, beloved husband of Susan L. (Morley) Pappas of North Easton, died unexpectedly Wednesday March 13, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Born in Lowell, April 18, 1948, a son of the late Nicholas Pappas and the late Esther (Panas) Pappas.



Tom graduated from Dracut High School class of 1966 and then Lowell Tech (U-Lowell) where he earned a degree in Business Administration.



He served in the Army National Guard, was a collector of older Mustang cars, and enjoyed the Beaches in Florida.



Prior to retirement, he was employed as a manager for Sunrise Market in Wilmington after being employed by Demoulas/Market Basket for 25 years.



In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by a daughter Alana Esterman of Easton, MA a brother Andrew Pappas and his wife Diane of Dracut, two grandchildren Mia and Kiana Esterman.



PAPPAS - Friends may call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut on Wednesday 4 until 7 pm. His funeral will be Thursday at 9 am from the funeral home followed by his funeral service at 10 am in Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory to: . To leave an online condolence, story, of message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home". Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary