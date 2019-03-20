|
Thomas Pappas, 70
Thomas Pappas 70, beloved husband of Susan L. (Morley) Pappas. Friends May call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut on Wednesday 4 until 7 pm. His funeral will be Thursday at 9 am from the funeral home followed by his funeral service at 10 am in Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory to: . To leave an online condolence, story, of message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019