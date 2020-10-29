CHELMSFORD
Thomas R. Bovill, Sr., age 85, a lifetime resident of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Lowe) Bovill with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He was born on June 16, 1935, in Lowell, MA, and was a son of the late Thomas and Martha H. (Roberts) Bovill. Thomas was raised in Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the class of 1955. After high school, he proudly served his country with the United States Air Force for 4 years. Tom then went on to work for the Raytheon Corporation as a facility engineer for 33 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Journey Church on the Common in Chelmsford. Tom loved to travel with Barbara, and had many memorable trips, including Egypt, Ireland, Greece, Alaska and Spain. He enjoyed his chalet in New Hampshire at Sunrise Lake where he spent time with his family water skiing, snowmobiling, and captaining his boat. Tom took great pride in his garden, especially his tomato crop. He grew so many tomatoes he generously shared them with all his family and neighbors. Tom's greatest joy was his family, his sons were his pride and joy. He was the biggest fan at all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a true friend to everyone and helped anyone in need. Tom's infectious smile and kind nature will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his loving wife, Tom leaves his son Thomas R. Bovill, Jr., and his wife Deborah (Stott) Bovill of Pepperell, his daughter in law Cheryl A. (Stafford) Bovill of Lowell, his grandchildren; Amanda (Bovill) MacDonald and her husband Jason of Cape Cod, Thomas R. Bovill III and his wife Hannah (Adams) Bovill of Lunenburg, MA, Russell Bovill Jr. and his wife Katherine (Pombrio) Bovill of Merrimack, NH is step grandchildren; Sonya Emond and her companion Dan Willette, Jr. of Hudson, NH, and Amanda (Emond) Cuebas and her husband Richard Cuebas of Oviedo, FL, his great grandchildren, Guilianna Bovill, Declan Russell Bovill, Charlee Bovill, Landon Cuebas, Audrina Cuebas, Nolen Cuebas, Jaylee Luna and Mykenzie Shanahan, and Camilla Willette. His siblings in law whom Tom considered his family; Robert Lowe and his wife Doris of NH, Sheila Sullivan and her husband Bill of Chelmsford, Norman Lowe and his wife Jackie of Lowell, Ron Lowe of Hudson, NH, Spencer Mullin of Chelmsford and Gary Bramble of Chelmsford. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Sadly he is predeceased by his son Russell P. Bovill Sr. who passed away in August, 2020, and his infant daughter Beth Ann Bovill, his sister Barbara Hoppe, mother and father in law Robert Lowe Sr. and Sarah (Breault) Lowe, sister in laws Robin Mullin, and Sarah Ratte.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association, 24 Mill Brook Rd., Wilton, NH 03086. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
