Thomas R. Gannon

Retired Equipment Installation Manager for Verizon



TEWKSBURY - Thomas R. Gannon, age 89, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



Born in Cambridge on December 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Thomas F. Gannon and the late Margaret (Bethel) Gannon.



Mr. Gannon was raised in Watertown, attended Watertown schools, and graduated from Newman Preparatory School.



Following high school, he attended Bentley College until being called to military service during the Korean War.



Tom served in the U.S. Army from April 7, 1947 until his honorable discharge on April 7, 1950. On November 14, 1950, he was recalled in to service by the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge on November 16, 1951, having achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Prior to his retirement, he worked for the New England Telephone Company and Verizon for 36 years. He started as a cable man and retired as the Equipment Installation Manager for the North East Area.



He was very active in the Tewksbury Hockey Association serving a Coach, Player Agent, and President of the Association. In addition, Mr. Gannon coached baseball in the Tewksbury Senior League.



Mr. Gannon served on the Tewksbury Board of Appeals for seven years, five as Chairman of the Board.



He has been Adjutant of the Tewksbury American Legion Post # 259 for a number of years.



Mr. Gannon was an avid golfer and always looked forward to playing golf with his four sons.



He is survived by his children, Thomas Gannon and his wife Jennifer of Methuen, Cecile Gannon of Tewksbury, Master Sergeant Daniel Gannon and his wife Amanda of Gulf Breeze, FL, Clifford Gannon and his wife Melissa of Lowell, Gerald Gannon and his wife Sherry of Tewksbury, and Pamela (Gannon)Campbell of Dracut; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all who he loved dearly; his former wife Helen(Dodakin) Gannon of Tewksbury.



Mr. Gannon was the brother of the late Marjorie Ferrante.



GANNON - Thomas R. Family and friends are invited to his calling hours on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. At Mr. Gannon's request services will be held privately. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to the Tewksbury American Legion Post # 259, 180 Pond St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. www.farmeranddee.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary