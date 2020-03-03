Lowell Sun Obituaries
Thomas Sawyer

Thomas Sawyer Obituary
DRACUT

Thomas Sawyer, 70, passed away, Sunday, March 1st, 2020, at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell, after a lengthy illness.

Tom was born in Lowell, on April 14, 1949, son of the late Richard Sawyer and Lorraine (Dupont) Sawyer of currently of Dracut. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1968. Upon his graduation Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country proudly, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

Those that knew Tom, knew him as a quiet and humble man. He had a deep love for his family and friends. He also loved New England sports, baseball being his favorite. He was employed by Bristol Myers Squibb, as a foreman for several years prior to his retirement.

Besides his mother, Tom is survived and will be deeply missed by his brother, Daniel P. Sawyer of Hudson, NH., and his sister Sandra McCartin and her husband David of Hudson, NH. He also leaves his nieces, Jordyn Descoteaux of Manchester, NH., Olivia Descoteaux of Portsmouth, NH and Matthew McCartin of Dracut. He also leaves his aunt and uncle, Henry and Myrna Dupont of North Carolina, a sister-in-law Donna Sawyer of Nashua, NH., several cousins and their spouses and many friends.

Thomas was pre-deceased by his father, Richard T. Sawyer Sr., his twin brother, Richard T. Sawyer, Jr. and his sister Jo-Ann R. Sawyer.

Sawyer

PRIVATE family calling hours will take place at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. His burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thomas' memory to: Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA. 01854.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
