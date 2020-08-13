1/
Thomas Shipko
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OF CHELMSFORD

Mr. Thomas Shipko of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly Chelmsford, MA died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the American House in Fort Myers.

Born in Binghamton, NY on April 22, 1930, the son of the late Michael L. and Hermina (Kocak) Shipko. He was a graduate of Binghamton High School with the class of 1948 and then went on to graduate from Broome Community College in 1951.

He was employed as a chemist at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company in Endicott, NY for 11 years and KJ Quinn in Malden, MA for 48 years. He owned Tom's Hobby Korner and N.E. Hobby Products in Chelmsford, MA for over 25 years.

He was a communicant of St. John's Church of N. Chelmsford, MA.

He was a member of the Winnipesaukee RC Flyers and was the founder of the 495th RC Squadron in the Merrimack Valley.

Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Donald Trump Jr. of Franconia, NH.

He was predeceased by a son David T. Shipko, a brother, Frederick Shipko and a sister, Doris Hojsik.

Funeral Mass Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1PM at St. John the Evangelist in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for THOMAS SHIPKO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved