OF CHELMSFORD
Mr. Thomas Shipko of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly Chelmsford, MA died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the American House in Fort Myers.
Born in Binghamton, NY on April 22, 1930, the son of the late Michael L. and Hermina (Kocak) Shipko. He was a graduate of Binghamton High School with the class of 1948 and then went on to graduate from Broome Community College in 1951.
He was employed as a chemist at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company in Endicott, NY for 11 years and KJ Quinn in Malden, MA for 48 years. He owned Tom's Hobby Korner and N.E. Hobby Products in Chelmsford, MA for over 25 years.
He was a communicant of St. John's Church of N. Chelmsford, MA.
He was a member of the Winnipesaukee RC Flyers and was the founder of the 495th RC Squadron in the Merrimack Valley.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Donald Trump Jr. of Franconia, NH.
He was predeceased by a son David T. Shipko, a brother, Frederick Shipko and a sister, Doris Hojsik.
Funeral Mass Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1PM at St. John the Evangelist in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.