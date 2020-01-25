Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Thomas Tingas


1944 - 2020
Thomas Tingas Obituary
Thomas Tingas of Dracut

DRACUT - Thomas Tingas, age 75, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at his home in Dracut, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 9, 1944 in Porti, Karditsa, Greece, he was the son of the late Philip and Alexandra (Kontonasios) Tingas. Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, January 26th, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27th, at 10 a.m. at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Rd., Dracut, MA. Burial will follow in Westlawn I Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Tom's honor to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, or the Hellenic American Academy. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
