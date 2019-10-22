Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
N. Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Mr. Thomas W Regan, 84, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at Blaire House of Tewksbury, MA.

He was married to the late Mrs. Barbara (Norton) Regan who died October 29, 2013.

Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Regan. Tom was a graduate of Cathedral High School with the class of 1953.

He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a crewmember of a B-36 Peacemaker.

He retired in 1992 from Instrumentation Laboratories.

He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.

He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling with his wife worldwide touring 55 countries, and traveled throughout the US with his family.

Tom is survived by two daughters, Barbara Regan-Najm of Chelmsford, MA and Maureen and her husband, Michael Pashby of Cary, NC; four sons, Thomas and his wife Noreen Regan of Dover, MA, Dennis and his wife Jennifer Regan of Pepperell, MA, William and his wife Karen Regan of Wyckoff, NJ and David and his wife Pamela Regan of Long Beach, NY; a sister Helen and her husband Joseph Gattuso of E. Falmouth, MA; 20 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was the grandfather of the late Jessica Najm, and the brother to the late Marie Keefe.

REGAN

Thomas W Regan, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died Oct. 20, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Thurs. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
