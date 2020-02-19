|
|
of Merrimack; 74
Thomas W. Smith, 74, of Merrimack, passed away on Sunday, February 16th, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 4th, 1945 to the late Dona and Muriel (Kelley) Smith. Tom grew up in Nahant, MA and attended Lynn Classical High School. He earned his teaching degree from Salem State College. He proudly served his country in the First Cavalry Division of The United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War.
Tom was a dedicated teacher, coach and Athletic Director at Westford Academy for 35 years before his retirement.
He will be forever missed and remembered by his loving wife, Eleanor (Brady) Smith; two daughters, Leah Pikora and her husband Dan and Kathleen Smith, all of Merrimack; two grandchildren, Jack and Alison Pikora; two siblings, Lawrence Smith and Susan Edwards, both of Nahant, MA, along with brothers-in- law Warren Edwards, and Jim Brady, sisters- in-law, Liz Brady, Paula Palumbo, Maureen Hindel, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Smith
Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 from 3 - 7 PM. A brief prayer service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, February 21st at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's memory can be made to either Erica's Run, 458 Daniel Webster Highway #8, Merrimack, NH 03054 or the Westford Academy Athletic Boosters, PO Box 481, Westford, MA 01886
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2020