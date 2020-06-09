Thresia Picanco, affectionally known as Tre, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5.
Born August 4, 1963 in Lake City, AR, Tre was part of a large family whom she adored. She lived in Arkansas until she married the love of her life, Alz Picanco where they traveled for years alongside each other as long-distance truck drivers. They moved into Alz's childhood home in Lowell, MA to raise their son, Brian, and help care for Alz's mother until her passing.
For over fifteen years, Tre welcomed her members bright and early every morning as the Opening Manager at The Club-Fitness in Lowell. Her signature "Mornin' hun" or "Y'all have a good workout now" in her thick southern accent was full of warmth, sprinkled with a little sass and always genuine and special. Tre wasn't just an employee, she was family. Humble by nature, she never realized the thousands of people she positively impacted throughout her time there. She was fiercely loyal and dedicated, never missing a day from work except for when going "home" to her family in AR during her summer vacations.
Most recently, Tre was employed by The Blaire House where she gave her heart and compassion tending to elderly as a CNA. Caring for those less fortunate was where Tre truly felt fulfilled and her love for her work was evident to her patients and co-workers.
Undoubtedly, Tre's world revolved around the love she had for her family especially her beloved husband, Alz, son Brian and his wife Sotarny. She was excited to purchase a home with them recently in Derry, NH., this way they could always be together. She was the "glue" that bonded her family. She nurtured selflessly and always with a warm hug and big smile. She was small in stature, but her presence was huge. Tre will be forever missed, but please remember her with love whenever you see a dragonfly.
Along with her husband Alz, son Brian and daughter in law Sotarny, Tre is survived by her stepchildren David and Susan Picanco and Emily Burd, her in-laws Michael Picanco and Tina Broderick, five sisters, eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in life and will now be joined with her parents Elmo and Mary Davis, brother Elmo Davis Jr. and mother in law Juvenalia Picanco.
Services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.