Timothy A. Nolan
1957 - 2020
... of Ayer

AYER

Timothy Alan Nolan, 63, of Ayer, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his sisters; Cathleen Anne McMullen and her husband Tim, of Londonderry, NH and Christine Rose Nolan of Belchertown; his brother William John Nolan of Portsmouth, RI; his adoring niece Sarah Nolan and nephews Peter, Michael and Matthew Nolan, and Sean and Ryan McMullen. He also leaves his loving long-time girlfriend, Flossie Porter of Ayer.

Tim was born in Munich, Germany, June 9, 1957, son of the late US Army Sergeant Major Donald Eugene Nolan and Margaret Anne (Almoian) Nolan. He was a 1975 graduate of Ayer High School, where his friendly smile, sense of humor and engaging personality made him one of the most popular students with his peers and teachers alike.

After high school he worked briefly at Murray Printing in Westford followed by many years in sales at Metropolitan Life Insurance. After retiring from METLIFE, he earned his designation as an Enrolled Agent and worked for Liberty Tax for a number of years completing tax returns for clients.

Known by "Doc" to most, Tim was an avid New England Sports fan, enjoyed cooking and baking for others, and most of all, he cherished his time spent socializing with family and friends. He was also a very active supporter of Ayer Youth Sports Programs and Park Department.

Tim's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte.2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Due to COVID restrictions, Tim's funeral service and burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 234 Barnum Rd., Devens, MA 01434.


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
