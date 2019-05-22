Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Burnett


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Burnett Obituary
of Dracut DRACUT Timothy Burnett, age 54, passed away at Tufts Medical Center, on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Born in Malden, MA on March 25, 2965, he was a son of Dorothy (Barnaby) Burnett of Dracut, and the late William Burnett. Timothy graduated from Dracut High School and later went on to become a master electrician.

In his free time, Timothy enjoyed riding his snow mobile, dirt bike and his quad. He also enjoyed building things and working with his hands when he could. There was little else Timothy loved more though, than his dear family.

Timothy is survived by his two bothers, Mikeal Burnett and his wife Cheryl of Lowell, and William Burnett of Lowell. Burnett Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 23 from 5 pm until 7 pm. His funeral service will be held at 7PM in the funeral home. At the request of the family, his burial will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut FuneralHome."



View the online memorial for Timothy Burnett
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now