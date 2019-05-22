|
of Dracut DRACUT Timothy Burnett, age 54, passed away at Tufts Medical Center, on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Born in Malden, MA on March 25, 2965, he was a son of Dorothy (Barnaby) Burnett of Dracut, and the late William Burnett. Timothy graduated from Dracut High School and later went on to become a master electrician.
In his free time, Timothy enjoyed riding his snow mobile, dirt bike and his quad. He also enjoyed building things and working with his hands when he could. There was little else Timothy loved more though, than his dear family.
Timothy is survived by his two bothers, Mikeal Burnett and his wife Cheryl of Lowell, and William Burnett of Lowell. Burnett Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 23 from 5 pm until 7 pm. His funeral service will be held at 7PM in the funeral home. At the request of the family, his burial will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut FuneralHome."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019