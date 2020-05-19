Timothy Collins
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
long-time resident of Concord, MA

and Littleton, MA

Timothy Collins, 84, a long-time resident of Concord, MA and Littleton, MA passed away at Emerson Hospital on May 14 from complications of pneumonia and COVID-19. He was husband of the late Mary ("Betty") (Walsh) Collins who died in 2008.

Timothy was born on March 26, 1936 in Limerick, Ireland, the eldest of ten children of the late Timothy and Ellen (Murphy) Collins. He immigrated to New York City in 1958 and proudly served in the New York National Guard as a member of the 165th regiment, originally known as the New York 69th "Fighting Irish". He moved to Littleton, MA after marrying Betty. After finishing his career at Raytheon in 2000, he spent his retirement years enjoying the company of his friends and family, using his innate whit and Irish brogue to exploit his gift of storytelling, and proudly serving as the patriarch of the Collins Clan spanning the U.S. and Ireland. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Anne's Church in Littleton where he taught youth catechism and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. More recently, he resided at CareOne Concord where he served as the President of the Residents' Council.

He is survived by his six children: Timothy, Sean, Maura, Brendan, Denis, and Edward, their spouses, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves his brothers Thomas, Denis, Edward, Connie and sisters Helena and Annie and their families in Ireland. He is predeceased by his siblings Sean, Jerry, and Hannah.

Collins

Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral and burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Timothy can be made to the Massachusetts Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or the CareOne Concord Staff Fund, 57 Old Rd. to 9 Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742. The family would like to thank all those selfless individuals involved in Tim's care at CareOne and Emerson Hospital.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.badgerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Timothy Collins



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 18, 2020
No man is an Island entire of himself I share the main with all those who were privileged to know this great and gentle man. And the bells are indeed tolling for all of us this day
Richard Bove
Friend
May 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of the death of my second-cousin Timothy. Sincere condolences to all the family. May he rest in peace. Marion Hutchinson (nee Murphy) Cork City, Ireland
Marion Hutchinson
Family
May 17, 2020
Go in peace, Tim. God bless.
John & Ann Walsh
Family
May 17, 2020
Sympathies You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Edmond and Germaine Roux
Germaine Roux
Friend
May 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was an example of a good man.
Jackie Jackels
(Jerry's mate)
Jackie Jackels
Family
May 17, 2020
Condolences to all of Timmie's family.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm.
Eibhlín Watkins and family, Cork, Ireland (Eddie's daughter)
Eibhl&#237;n Watkins
Family
May 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Collins family.
Paul Smith
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved