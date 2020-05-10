of Hudson, NH
Timothy D. Moynihan, 73, of Hudson, NH passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 from complications due to ALS which he courageously fought for over 25 years.
Born in Lowell, MA he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Harkins) Moynihan. Tim was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1964.
He was the loving husband of Deborah A. (Tousignant) Moynihan with whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 21, 2019.
After barber school, Tim started his barbering career at Parlmont Plaza in Chelmsford, MA owned by Alfred McCann. Tim was the proprietor of The Barber Shop in West Concord, MA from 1969 until present. Tim was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Chelmsford Elks.
He enjoyed boating, downhill skiing, spending summers at Hampton Beach, traveling, and he will always be remembered as being a great family man with a smile and a story to share.
Besides his wife Debbie, he is survived by his daughters, Dr. Shannan Moynihan of League City, TX, and Keara Moynihan of Hudson, NH. Tim is also survived by his two sisters, Ann Purcell of Dracut, MA, and Mary Ellen Gordon of Westford,MA. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Souza of Lowell,MA. He is also survived by brother-in-laws Al Souza of Lowell, MA and L. David Tousignant and his wife Peggy of Beverly,MA, a sister-in-law Darlene Tousignant and her companion Joseph Noradki of Exeter,NH, and his beloved dog Yuki, as well as several nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the home care providers who not only helped to care for Tim, but brought laughter and support to us all over the years.
Moynihan
There will be a service and a celebration of life event scheduled at a future date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations in Tim's memory can be made to the ALS Family Charitable Foundation One Trowbridge Road Bourne, MA 02532. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD MA 01863. An online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.