Timothy D. Moynihan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Hudson, NH

Timothy D. Moynihan, 73, of Hudson, NH passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 from complications due to ALS which he courageously fought for over 25 years.

Born in Lowell, MA he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Harkins) Moynihan. Tim was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1964.

He was the loving husband of Deborah A. (Tousignant) Moynihan with whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 21, 2019.

After barber school, Tim started his barbering career at Parlmont Plaza in Chelmsford, MA owned by Alfred McCann. Tim was the proprietor of The Barber Shop in West Concord, MA from 1969 until present. Tim was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Chelmsford Elks.

He enjoyed boating, downhill skiing, spending summers at Hampton Beach, traveling, and he will always be remembered as being a great family man with a smile and a story to share.

Besides his wife Debbie, he is survived by his daughters, Dr. Shannan Moynihan of League City, TX, and Keara Moynihan of Hudson, NH. Tim is also survived by his two sisters, Ann Purcell of Dracut, MA, and Mary Ellen Gordon of Westford,MA. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Souza of Lowell,MA. He is also survived by brother-in-laws Al Souza of Lowell, MA and L. David Tousignant and his wife Peggy of Beverly,MA, a sister-in-law Darlene Tousignant and her companion Joseph Noradki of Exeter,NH, and his beloved dog Yuki, as well as several nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the home care providers who not only helped to care for Tim, but brought laughter and support to us all over the years.

Moynihan

There will be a service and a celebration of life event scheduled at a future date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations in Tim's memory can be made to the ALS Family Charitable Foundation One Trowbridge Road Bourne, MA 02532. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD MA 01863. An online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Timothy D. Moynihan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved