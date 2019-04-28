|
Timothy D. Sullivan
formerly of Tewksbury
Timothy D. Sullivan Aka TED, age 89, formerly of Tewksbury, MA. Passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Sullivan of Belleair, Florida and three sons, Barry, Bruce and Brian, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his beloved brother, Kevin. He is additionally survived by four stepchildren, Lisa, Michael and Timothy London and Jennifer DeHaan and their extended families. Ted, a former engineer and builder developer was also a Navy veteran. He was an avid reader and music lover. He enjoyed tennis, bicycling, boating and playing poker.
A celebration of his life will be held later this year.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019