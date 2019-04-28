Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy D. Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy D. Sullivan Obituary
Timothy D. Sullivan
formerly of Tewksbury

Timothy D. Sullivan Aka TED, age 89, formerly of Tewksbury, MA. Passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Sullivan of Belleair, Florida and three sons, Barry, Bruce and Brian, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his beloved brother, Kevin. He is additionally survived by four stepchildren, Lisa, Michael and Timothy London and Jennifer DeHaan and their extended families. Ted, a former engineer and builder developer was also a Navy veteran. He was an avid reader and music lover. He enjoyed tennis, bicycling, boating and playing poker.

A celebration of his life will be held later this year.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.