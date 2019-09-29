|
Chelmsford
Timothy Emanouil, a lifelong Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Life Care Center of Acton. He was born in Lowell on September 27, 1932 and was a son of the late Stefanos and Theodora (Katsikas) Emanouil. Uncle Timmy, as everyone knew him, grew up on the family farm, living in the same house his entire life. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School. One of thirteen children, he was proud to work with his brothers over the years in their family owned business. He later worked with his nephews in their landscape construction business. He was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. Timothy was a carefree man with a loving and generous spirit who was always the life of the party. Timothy is survived by his brother Chris Emanouil of Maine, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. At Timothy's request, services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Timothy's memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 44 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019