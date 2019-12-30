|
Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Uncle and Friend
Billerica
Timothy M. Oliveri, age 48, beloved husband of Kerry A. (Lena) Oliveri died Saturday at their home with his family by his side after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born in Lowell, April 16, 1971 a son of Timothy C. and Sally (Walsh) Oliveri of Chelmsford and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.
Tim was a graduate of Shawsheen Technical High School in Billerica and was employed as a plumber for Kennedy Mechanical in Woburn for the past 19 years as well as being a member of Local #12.
In his spare time he enjoyed summers spent with family and friends at his vacation home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, mountain biking as well as many other outdoor activities. He was a lifelong fitness enthusiast and loved watching Megan's Basketball games, Madison's Cheerleading competitions, snowboarding with Nick and skiing with Kayla.
Besides his devoted wife and loving parents he is survived by his children, Nick Oliveri, Megan Oliveri and Madison Oliveri all of Billerica and Kayla Spinale of San Diego, CA; his sister Linda Spengler and her husband Mark of Pepperell; his mother-in-law Patricia Lena of Wilmington and son-in-law of the late Frederick Lena. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well as his life-long group of friends.
OLIVERI – Of Billerica, December 28, Timothy M. Oliveri. A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 2 – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help the family with accrued medical expenses and loss of income throughout Tim's battle as well as into the future: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-tim-oliveri-amp-family. A celebration of life to be held at a future date. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019