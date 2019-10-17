Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
25 North Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
Timothy P. Lafferty


1962 - 2019
Timothy P. Lafferty Obituary
Methuen

Timothy P. Lafferty, a resident of Methuen, age 57, passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Monday, October 14, 2019 near his home. He was born in Boston on July 24, 1962 and was a son of the late Charlie and Clare (Dolson) Johnson. Timothy was raised in Chelmsford and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1981. He went on to North Adams College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985. He was currently employed with the Alithya Group, (Edgewater Technologies) in Wakefield. He was well known as a do it yourself person, who could build or fix anything. Boating was Tim's passion, as he enjoyed the time he spent on his boat in Newburyport. He was a devoted caregiver to his mother. His kind and giving spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Timothy is survived by his siblings; Cynthia Johnson of Nashua, NH Debra Siddiqui and her husband Mike of Hollywood, FL, Denise M. Therrien and her husband Richard of Dracut, William C. Lafferty and his life partner Ernest Guarino of Lowell, and Charles Johnson and his wife Lucinea of Holland, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:30 am in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
