Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Rock Hill, SC
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Parish of St. Rita
Mammoth Rd
Lowell, MA
Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald

Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald Obituary
native of Lowell, MA; 58

Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald of Ames, Iowa and longtime resident of Rock Hill, South Carolina died on October 8, 2019 at the Mary Greeley-Israel Family Hospice Center in Ames, Iowa. He was 58 years old.

Tim was a native of Lowell, Massachusetts and a graduate of Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Catholic School in Lowell, Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the University of Massachusetts, Lowell where he studied Chemical Engineering. Tim then earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, Norman where he also met his wife Karen in the church Choir. Tim and Karen were married on October 5, 1991. They eventually settled in Rock Hill, South Carolina where the family resided for 24 years.

Tim became a licensed Professional Engineer in South Carolina and enjoyed a long career in industry and government. He worked primarily in the environmental field and became an expert on clean air regulations. Tim retired from Auriga Polymers in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 31, 2019.

Tim's hobbies included cooking, playing his guitar, traveling, watching movies, sharing his love of music with his family, studying history and amassing trivia about popular culture. He especially enjoyed introducing his son to famous rock and jazz trumpet tunes and sharing action and superhero films with his daughter. Tim patiently taught his wife to cook over their three decades of life together and leaves the family with a superbly equipped kitchen and a fine collection of cook books.

Many will remember Tim as an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Rock Hill. He spent several years as a member of the parish's music ministry and was a long-time Boy Scout parent. He also proudly helped his daughter earn her Girl Scout Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards through her troop at Divine Savior Catholic Church in York, South Carolina. In addition Tim was an active member of the Purple Regiment Booster club and a fixture at high school marching band competitions and fundraisers during his children's careers at Northwestern High School.

Tim was a devoted father, son and husband and a loyal friend, coworker and neighbor.

He is survived by his wife: Karen Kedrowksi, his children: Jonathan and Suzanne Fitzgerald all of Ames, Iowa, his parents: Thomas and Collette Fitzgerald of Lowell, his brother: Daniel Fitzgerald of Londonderry, NH, his mother-in-law: Clara Kedrowksi of Ames, Iowa, his brother-in-law: Mark Kedrowksi of Rock Hill, South Carolina and many friends, colleagues and extended family members located across the country. He is dearly and deeply missed.

Fitzgerald

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Timothy's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 at the Parish of St. Rita, Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Timothy may be made to The United Way, 100 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852.

Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978-459-9315).



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
