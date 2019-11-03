|
|
Tinh Huu Le
Tinh Huu Le passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 93.
Mr. Tinh Le was born on October 17, 1926 in Ben Tre, Vietnam. He grew up in a large family with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. In Vietnam, Tinh pursued academia and was a teacher for over 40 years.
At the age of 65 when most people plan to retire, Tinh instead chose to come to the United States and pursue the American Dream in 1991. Upon immigrating to Lowell, Massachusetts, he worked hard to learn English and learn how to drive so that he could be self-sufficient.
The American Dream means a lot of different things to different people, but for Tinh it simply meant being:
A gardener - to put healthy food on the table for his family when we couldn't afford it.
A barber - to help everyone look sharp for important events like the first day of school or a job interview.
A giver- to allow us to have everything he didn't.
A Buddhist - to remind us of our blessings and teach the importance of gratitude.
A Santa Claus - to bring cheer and laughter to all of us every holiday season
And lastly, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to show us no matter how big a family is, there was always an abundance of love.
Mr. Tinh Le is survived by his wife, Hai Ho, of over 70 years and their children: Hai Le, Hung Le and his wife, Chi Huynh, An Le and his wife, Hanh Nguyen, and Suong Le and her husband,Trung Nguyen. He also leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Charles Le.
The funeral will take place at: The McDonough Funeral Home,14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA 01852 Tel: (978) 458 - 6816. Funeral schedule: Monday, November 4th, 2019 Calling Hours: 5:00PM - 9:00PM Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 10:00AM - 1:00PM. Prayers followed by funeral procession to burial site at Lowell Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019