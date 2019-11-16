|
Saraland, AL
Tom Dolan, 62, of Saraland, Alabama passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1956 in Holden, MA, a son of the late William V. and Jacquelyn (Whitcomb) Dolan, Jr.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Monique, daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie, son-in-law, Brett, grandson, Bryce, brothers Garrett (Kathy), John (Debra), James (Som), and J. Michael; sisters Catherine (Jeff) Carlisle, Anne Dolan-Leonard, and Mary (Andrew) Sawyer; mother-in-law Paulette Girard; brothers-in-law Marc (Martha) Girard and Guy (Tammy) Girard; sisters-in-law, Gisele (Robert) Leone, and Danielle (Jeff) McAuliffe; 33 nieces and nephews; aunts; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by brothers, Paul and William, and father-in-law Albert Girard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, NH. Burial will follow in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, NH. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton, NH. No flowers please. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com for donation information, to read Tom's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 16, 2019