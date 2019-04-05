Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Funeral Home
35 Green St
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 462-4323
Tomaseo Joseph "TJ" Graziose

Tomaseo Joseph "TJ" Graziose Obituary
Tomaseo Joseph "TJ" Graziose
of Littleton; 32

Tomaseo Joseph "TJ" Graziose, age 32, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening at his home in Littleton.

Son of Thomas Graziose and his longtime loving companion Alice Santarlasci of Newburyport, he was born in Lowell on June 26, 1986 and had attended Billerica High School.

TJ, as he was known by family and friends, worked in construction as a cement finisher.

He will be dearly missed by his father and his step-sister, Courtney Navarro of Nashua; his grandfather, Raymond Porter of Connecticut; his aunt Joanne Graziose Powers of Saugus, uncle Richard Graziose of Revere and cousins, especially his cousin Ethan Graziose of Saugus, extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Tamara Porter Migliacci, his grandmother, Sandy Roberts, his grandmother, Jennie Savi and his grandfather Eugene Graziose.

Burial in Locust Grove Cemetery, Merrimac, will be private for the family. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
