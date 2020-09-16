of Lowell
Tyrone Giant Phet, 21, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell he was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 2016.
He was currently working at a Ford dealership in Salem, NH and enjoyed playing football, watching sports with his dad, being a youth football coach and above all else, loved spending time with his family.
Tyrone is survived by his parents, Cole and Vivienne (Vath) Phet of N. Chelmsford, son, Angel L. Estrada of Ayer, MA, daughter, Lianna M. Mello of New Hampshire and three sisters, Petra Phet of Connecticut, Veronica Phet of Chelmsford and Gianna Phet of Chelmsford.
PHET
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1 Pm to 3 Pm at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 3PM and conclude at Wat Khmer Samaki Santikaram, 85 Tyngsboro Rd., North Chelmsford, MA. His funeral procession will leave the temple on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM and conclude at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford, where burial will take place. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
